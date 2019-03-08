Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Customers accuse fitness fraudsters' last firm over online courses

PUBLISHED: 13:44 02 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:44 02 July 2019

Scott Wolfe, who was jailed for an online nutrition scam, posing with one of the cars bought during the fraud. Photo: Norfolk County Council Trading Standards

Scott Wolfe, who was jailed for an online nutrition scam, posing with one of the cars bought during the fraud. Photo: Norfolk County Council Trading Standards

Norfolk County Council Trading Standards

A company linked to two fraudsters has left a trail of angry customers as it goes into liquidation.

Katie Hope, who was jailed for an online nutrition scam, posing with one of the cars bought during the fraud. Photo: Norfolk County Council Trading StandardsKatie Hope, who was jailed for an online nutrition scam, posing with one of the cars bought during the fraud. Photo: Norfolk County Council Trading Standards

On Monday, Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope, from Unthank Road, Norwich, were jailed for selling fake online courses to aspiring nutritionists.

And while being investigated by Norfolk Trading Standards they ran a separate company called FitLearn, which sold online personal trainer courses.

That company, which was based at the Phoenix Enterprise Park in Lowestoft, is not under investigation, Trading Standards confirmed, but customers have contacted this newspaper alleging they never received courses they paid for.

In response to complaints from customers, the company, which was taken over by a new director in April, said it would not give refunds as it was going into liquidation, but students would still get their qualifications.

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope admitted the fitness fraud. Photo: ArchantScott Wolfe and Katie Hope admitted the fitness fraud. Photo: Archant

Tom Wills, 28, from Nantwich, said he paid £1,499 to FitLearn for several courses.

"I've paid for courses which were never done," he said. "I asked where the courses are."

Christopher Hole, 32, from Swansea, said he signed up in February for courses costing £399.

The former teacher has almost finished the qualification, but said he could no longer get hold of anyone at the firm.

Tom Wills says he is owed money by FitLearn for incomplete courses. Photo: Tom WillsTom Wills says he is owed money by FitLearn for incomplete courses. Photo: Tom Wills

"I feel I am not getting what I have paid for," he said.

Amy Griffiths, 37, from Cardiff set up a Facebook group called "FitLearn Scam Victims" after paying £600 for a course which she said she was not given enough time to complete.

She signed up in June last year to a personal trainer course.

"I've never got the qualification I paid for," she said. "I got an email saying it had been taken over by a new director and I had until July 1 to complete it."

But when she tried to upload her completed work to get her qualification in June, the portal would not accept it, she said.

When she contacted FitLearn the email bounced back.

She has reported the company to ActionFraud which confirmed it had received a complaint.

In an email to students in June, FitLearn told its customers they would still get the qualifications.

"For marked and passed work during this period, students will still receive their certificates for their hard work and input," the email said.

FitLearn was set up in the name of Wolfe's mum Carol McKay, according to documents at Companies House, in February 2017.

But Wolfe and Hope were personal trainers at the company and Wolfe posted a video on YouTube last year promoting it. He described himself as the "founder" of the firm.

Since April a new director called Neil Debenham has been in charge.

Mr Debenham insisted students would get certificates and asked for patience.

In an email to customers the company said: "Please understand that we will be working to get all students' work marked as swiftly as possible."

Mr Debenham said he tried to save the company but it was not financially viable.

You may also want to watch:

The latest accounts for the company, up to February 2018, show it had £70,600 in the bank, but in communications with customers, FitLearn said that the firm was going into liquidation because its rescue plan had failed.

Mr Debenham said he had put his own money into it and "not taken a single penny".

He also said FitLearn had not been involved in any of the Trading Standards investigation regarding Wolfe and Hope's nutrition course scam.

Mr Debenham was previously disqualified as a director for seven years, but now bills himself as a "money mastermind" on social media site LinkedIn claiming to be an "adviser to multiple investment funds".

He is also a director of a company called GCI Markets Agent Network Ltd.

Most Read

Council orders archery club which supports ex-military personnel to shut down

Jon Hancock, founder of Holt Woodland Archery and Air Gun Club. Picture: Archant

Norwich City transfer rumours: Baggies set to sign winger and keep hold of midfield talent

West Brom midfielder Rekeem Harper, left, battling with Norwich City defender Jamal Lewis during a 1-1 draw at The Hawthorns last season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Eight weeks of traffic measures and road closure for village drainage works

Plumstead Road in Thorpe End will be closed for drainage maintenance works. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Norwich used to smell like chocolate but now it smells of cannabis smoke

Today, people are brazen with their blazing, says Stacia Briggs. (Picture: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos)

Flat battery leads to woman having car seized

A VW car was seized in Watton after police found the driver had borrowed it without insurance. Picture: Norfolk Police

Most Read

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

Norwich City announce ‘record breaking’ shirt sponsorship deal with betting firm

Dafabet are long-term sponsors of Scottish giants Celtic Picture: PA

Norwich used to smell like chocolate but now it smells of cannabis smoke

Today, people are brazen with their blazing, says Stacia Briggs. (Picture: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos)

Lamborghini-driving fraudster jailed after netting £225,000 in online scam

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope admitted the fitness fraud. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Vulnerable children in limbo amid fears £40,000-a-year school has closed

Cre8 Futures' original premises in Southgates Road, Great Yarmouth, from which it has since moved. Parents say the independent school has suddenly shut this week. Picture: Submitted

Council orders archery club which supports ex-military personnel to shut down

Jon Hancock, founder of Holt Woodland Archery and Air Gun Club. Picture: Archant

Customers accuse fitness fraudsters’ last firm over online courses

Scott Wolfe, who was jailed for an online nutrition scam, posing with one of the cars bought during the fraud. Photo: Norfolk County Council Trading Standards

‘Not easy to solve who pulled the trigger’ - two men admit attempted robbery in which teenager was shot

Police searching a park off Adelaide Street, Norwich, after a shooting. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Police and fire service now sharing the same Norfolk headquarters

Norfolk Constabulary and Norfolk Fire and Rescue at Wymondham.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists