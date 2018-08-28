Search

Stabbed father bled to death after argument with love rival

PUBLISHED: 13:18 15 January 2019

Scott Tarrant. Photo courtesy of Suffolk Constabulary.

Archant

Lowestoft dad Scott Tarrant bled to death after being stabbed nine times with a kitchen knife, a court has heard.

A post-mortem examination carried out on 28-year-old Scott Tarrant following his death on July 8 found that one of the wounds inflicted just below his neck damaged the aorta and pulmonary vein causing significant blood loss.

Another stab wound caused a collapsed lung and two other wounds caused kidney damage, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

Peter Gair, prosecuting, said the pathologist who carried out the post-mortem had concluded that “severe” force was used to inflict the wounds and that Mr Tarrant died as a result of blood loss caused by internal bleeding.

Before the court is 24-year-old Steven Butcher, of Ashfield Crescent, Lowestoft, who has denied murdering Mr Tarrant.

It has been alleged that Butcher stabbed Mr Tarrant after they fell out over a woman called Rebecca Supple.

The court heard that Mr Tarrant had been in an “on/off” relationship with Miss Supple and they had a child.

Mr Gair said they had been living apart since early last year but continued to see each other.

Miss Supple had previously been in a relationship with Butcher, and Mr Tarrant and Butcher had also been friends.

However, since he and Miss Supple split up, Mr Tarrant “got it into his head” that something was going on between her and Butcher and there was animosity between them at the relevant time.

On July 7, Miss Supple had planned to see Mr Tarrant after he’d watched an England World Cup game at a pub but they had fallen out after he did not turn up and she had invited Butcher round.

At around 11pm Mr Tarrant arrived at Miss Supple’s home in Underwood Close and banged at her door and pushed Butcher’s motorcycle over.

Butcher lost his temper and told Miss Supple: “ If he’s done anything to my bike I’m going to ******* kill him” before grabbing a kitchen knife and going to the front door.

Miss Supple took the knife away from him and Butcher left the house to pick up has bike before allegedly going back to get his crash helmet, keys and the kitchen knife.

A witness saw two men swinging punches and then saw a man on the ground and a man holding a crash helmet standing over him holding a knife.

Miss Supple rushed to Mr Tarrant’s aid after seeing him lying in a pool of blood.

He was taken to hospital but later died.

After his arrest Butcher denied stabbing Mr Tarrant and said he hadn’t been there when it happened.

The trial continues.

