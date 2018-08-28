Search

Trial into murder of Scott Tarrant to get under way

PUBLISHED: 09:05 14 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:05 14 January 2019

Scott Tarrant. Photo courtesy of Suffolk Constabulary.

A 23-year-old man will appear in court today charged with the murder of Lowestoft father Scott Tarrant.

Steven Butcher of Ashfield Crescent, Lowestoft, will appear at Ipswich Crown Court later this morning (Monday, January 14).

Mr Tarrant died after he was stabbed multiple times at a home in Underwood Close in Lowestoft on Saturday, July 7.

He was taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston but later died from his injuries.

At a plea and trial preparation hearing that was due to have been held in September, Judge John Devaux entered a not guilty verdict to the murder charge on the court record in the absence of Butcher, who was in custody.

In a statement, Mr Tarrant’s family said: “Scott was a fabulous son and brother who was always bubbly and able to find laughter in his life.

“He was also a fantastic father who adored his children. As a family we have been ripped apart by his passing and know that he has left a void which will never be filled.”

The trial is expected to last 12 days.

