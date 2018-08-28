Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

‘We will never be the same again’: Family’s devastation at loss of Scott Tarrant

PUBLISHED: 16:24 30 January 2019

Scott Tarrant was stabbed nine times. Photo: Suffolk Police.

Scott Tarrant was stabbed nine times. Photo: Suffolk Police.

Archant

The family of a man stabbed to death outside his former partner’s home have spoken of their “devastating” loss.

Steven Butcher, 24, of Ashfield Crescent, was found guilty of murdering Scott Tarrant after a trial at Ipswich Crown Court which lasted more than two weeks.

Speaking outside the court following the verdict, Mr Tarrant’s uncle Glen Anderson read a statement on behalf of the family.

He said: “We, as a family, are very happy with the verdict today and wish to praise the hard work of Suffolk Police and the prosecution team for this.

“Suffolk Police have done a fantastic job and have worked tirelessly right from the beginning.

Glen Anderson, Scott Tarrant's Uncle, talking to the media outside court. Picture: ARCHANTGlen Anderson, Scott Tarrant's Uncle, talking to the media outside court. Picture: ARCHANT

“The family liaison officer and other members of the team have almost become like friends to us during this time.

“We are now finally able to begin the grieving process and come to terms with the loss of Scott, who was a dedicated nephew, son and father.

“Our whole family has been left devastated and will never be the same again.”

Mr Tarrant and Miss Supple had a young child together, while he was also described as a father figure to her other child, after the pair began dating shortly after the youngster was born.

Steven Butcher has been found guilty of the murder of Scott Tarrant. Photo: Suffolk Police.Steven Butcher has been found guilty of the murder of Scott Tarrant. Photo: Suffolk Police.

Butcher will return to the court on Friday, February 1, to be sentenced.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Body found in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Radioactive material found at derelict barn in Norfolk

Components from Leonardo's Helicopter Integrated Defensive Aids System, fitted to Chinook helicopters, is part of the military inventory in Norfolk. Image: Cpl Rupert Frere RLC

‘Give yourself up’ - Friend’s plea to on-the-run mum who went from respected teacher to drug dealer in just two years

Angela Davey in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pub closes less than a year after opening

#includeImage($article, 225)

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Give yourself up’ - Friend’s plea to on-the-run mum who went from respected teacher to drug dealer in just two years

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Lowestoft man found guilty of murdering love rival

Steven Butcher has been found guilty of the murder of Scott Tarrant. Photo: Suffolk Police.

Radioactive material found at derelict barn in Norfolk

Components from Leonardo's Helicopter Integrated Defensive Aids System, fitted to Chinook helicopters, is part of the military inventory in Norfolk. Image: Cpl Rupert Frere RLC

Work begins on new 24-hour McDonald’s

Work has begun on a new McDonald's in Mill Road, Lowestoft. Photo: Mark White.

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists