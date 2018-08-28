‘We will never be the same again’: Family’s devastation at loss of Scott Tarrant

Scott Tarrant was stabbed nine times. Photo: Suffolk Police. Archant

The family of a man stabbed to death outside his former partner’s home have spoken of their “devastating” loss.

Steven Butcher, 24, of Ashfield Crescent, was found guilty of murdering Scott Tarrant after a trial at Ipswich Crown Court which lasted more than two weeks.

Speaking outside the court following the verdict, Mr Tarrant’s uncle Glen Anderson read a statement on behalf of the family.

He said: “We, as a family, are very happy with the verdict today and wish to praise the hard work of Suffolk Police and the prosecution team for this.

“Suffolk Police have done a fantastic job and have worked tirelessly right from the beginning.

Glen Anderson, Scott Tarrant's Uncle, talking to the media outside court. Picture: ARCHANT Glen Anderson, Scott Tarrant's Uncle, talking to the media outside court. Picture: ARCHANT

“The family liaison officer and other members of the team have almost become like friends to us during this time.

“We are now finally able to begin the grieving process and come to terms with the loss of Scott, who was a dedicated nephew, son and father.

“Our whole family has been left devastated and will never be the same again.”

Mr Tarrant and Miss Supple had a young child together, while he was also described as a father figure to her other child, after the pair began dating shortly after the youngster was born.

Steven Butcher has been found guilty of the murder of Scott Tarrant. Photo: Suffolk Police. Steven Butcher has been found guilty of the murder of Scott Tarrant. Photo: Suffolk Police.

Butcher will return to the court on Friday, February 1, to be sentenced.