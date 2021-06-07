Published: 6:53 PM June 7, 2021

A man started dealing drugs during lockdown as he claimed he was going "crazy" with the restrictions, a court heard.

Scott Edwards, 42, admitted he was dealing cannabis and then started making inquiries about buying half a kilo of cocaine, although he never actually went through with any deal, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Edwards of Fiddlewood Road, Old Catton, near Norwich, admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis, being concerned in the supply of a small amount of amphetamine and being concerned in the supply of cocaine from May 27 to June 26, 2020.

Danielle O'Donovan, prosecuting, said when Edwards was arrested on July 9, last year, police found messages on his phone which showed he had been dealing cannabis but also had been talking to someone about buying half a kilo of cocaine.

The court heard that despite making inquiries he never actually went though with any deal to obtain the cocaine and he claimed he had just done it for bravado.

John Morgans, for Edwards, said that at the time he was having difficulties because of lockdown and did not even have the cash to buy that amount of cocaine.

Mr Morgans said Edwards, was not someone who used Class A drugs and although he made inquiries about buying a large quantity of cocaine, he never went through with any deal.

He said that Edwards did use cannabis but had now sought help to cut down on his use.

Edwards himself also told the court how he was "going crazy" and struggling with his mental health during lockdown.

Recorder Douglas Herbert imposed a two year jail sentence suspended for two years.

He also imposed a six month curfew .

He told Edwards the reason he could suspend the sentence was because there was no evidence that he had ever actually bought or supplied a large quantity of cocaine, despite making inquiries.

He told Edwards: "I have been extremely lenient with you today."

He said he hoped Edwards would take the chance and not come before the court again.

He adjourned a proceeds of crime hearing until September 6.