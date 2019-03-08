Search

Driver found not guilty of causing friend's death by dangerous driving

PUBLISHED: 15:50 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:50 01 August 2019

Scott Baisley. Photo: Norfolk police

A driver has been found not guilty of causing the death of a friend who fell from the back of his pick-up truck.

Scott Baisley fell from the rear of a Nissan Nivara driven by his friend Tyrone Clarke two years ago at King's Drive in Bradwell.

The 28-year-old, from St Olaves, near Great Yarmouth, lost his footing after standing up in the back of the pick-up and fell headfirst onto the ground.

He suffered a "catastrophic" brain injury and died four days later at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge on June 26, 2017.

Mr Clarke, 31, of Howard's Way, Bradwell, denied causing death by dangerous driving and an alternative charge of causing death by careless driving on June 22, 2017, while over the legal drug-drive limit.

And on Thursday (August 1, 2019) he appeared at Norwich Crown Court where he was found not guilty to both charges.

Mr Clarke appeared tearful in the dock as the verdicts were read out by the jury.

Speaking outside of the courtroom following the hearing, his uncle Ray Clarke thanked the family of Mr Baisley for their "unbelievable support and dignity".

He said: "Let's remember that a young man died on a lad's night out. It was such a tragic accident.

"Respect must be given to Scott's parents and brothers for the dignity and unbelievable support they gave to Tyrone from the offset. They never blamed him in any way.

"Our family cannot thank them enough for this support and hopefully today gives them closure to mourn the loss of Scott properly."

Mr Clarke said his nephew was thankful for all the support he had received.

"He [Tyrone] has lost two years of his life, and, more importantly to him, he lost one of his best friends, and that is something he will never forget.

"It was a disgrace that it took nearly two years for him to be charged and this brought to court, not just for him, but for Scott's family.

"But at least justice was done today."

Judge David Goodin told the jury that in his view a reasonable tribunal "could not" convict Mr Clarke on the two charges against him.

He said: "I have a duty to stop the case."

The jury was told to deliver not guilty verdicts on both charges.

