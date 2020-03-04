Inquiries continue after 15-year-old is arrested for drugs offence

A 15-year-old boy was arrested by officers from the East Scorpion Team in Windsor Road, Kirkley on suspicion of possessing drugs with intent to supply. Picture: Google Images Archant

A teenage boy was arrested by a specialised drugs squad on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

Thinking of setting up a #countyline in #Lowestoft... Don't bother! #EastScorpion will take your money, phones and drugs off you, for free . Just like this afternoon.. #ThatDidntLastLong..... pic.twitter.com/yNjI5ys1Cb — Scorpion Team (@DrugAndScorpion) March 3, 2020

The teenager was arrested by officers in Kirkley, Lowestoft on Tuesday, March 3.

A police spokesman said: "Officers from the East Scorpion Team had cause to stop and search a teenage boy in Windsor Road, Kirkley on Tuesday, March 3.

"He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre where he was questioned and released under investigation pending further enquiries."

Following his arrest, the Scorpion East branch of the team Tweeted: "Thinking of setting up a #countyline in #Lowestoft... Don't bother!

"#EastScorpion will take your money, phones and drugs off you, for free

"Just like this afternoon..

"#ThatDidntLastLong....."

Since its formation, the Scorpion branch has prioritised a mass crackdown on drugs trafficking as it works to combat child sex offences and deny criminals use of the roads.