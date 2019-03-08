'You can run but you can't hide': Two arrested by drugs squad

That was the vow from a specialised drugs squad after two men were arrested in Lowestoft.

Suffolk Police's Scorpion drug team arrested two men in Lowestoft on Monday, May 27 for outstanding fail to appear warrants.

And according to the officers, both men were "very unhappy at being found."

The Scorpion East branch of the team Tweeted: "What a busy morning for EastScorpion in Lowestoft.

"2 males arrested for outstanding Fail to Appear Warrants.

"Both very unhappy at being found.

"We are always watching.

"#YouCanRunButYouCantHide"