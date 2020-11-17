Thieves steal scooter from outside home

An automatic scooter was stolen from outside a home in an early morning theft.

Police are seeking information or anyone who witnessed the theft after the scooter was stolen in Lowestoft.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to a man wearing a beige hoodie and two other people that had been seen near to the scooter.

A police spokesman said: “The blue Sinnis Matrix 125, registration AP19 SVN, was stolen from Tonning Street sometime at around 12.50am on Thursday, November 12.

“Officers would like to trace a male who was wearing a beige coloured hooded top who was seen near the scooter along with two other people.

“Can you help?”

Anyone with information about the theft should contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/65625/20 via 101 or report details onlune via www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org