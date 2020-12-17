Electric scooter worth hundreds stolen from hardware store
Published: 11:37 AM December 17, 2020
- Credit: Google Street View
An electric scooter worth hundreds of pounds has been stolen from a hardware store.
A white D8 Pro scooter was taken from the AT Johnson shop on Bridge Street, in Downham Market, on Monday, December 15.
It was stolen at some point between 9am and 5pm.
Police and now appealing for witnesses and would like to hear from anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area at the time.
Those with relevant information are encouraged to contact PC David Johnson in the Op Solve team by calling 101, quoting crime number 36/88308/20.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
