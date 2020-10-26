Scooter stolen from 13-year-old boy at knifepoint

An electric scooter was stolen from a 13-year-old boy on Joe Blunt's Lane, which links Croxton Road and Norwich Road in Thetford. Picture: Sonya Duncan

A 13-year-old boy had his scooter stolen after being threatened at knifepoint in Thetford.

The incident happened on Thursday (October 22) afternoon when the victim was riding the electric scooter on Joe Blunt’s Lane, a footpath linking Croxton Road and Norwich Road.

At about 4.55pm, he was approached by a man armed with a knife who stole the scooter before heading towards Croxton Road.

The victim was not injured and the scooter was later found abandoned in an alleyway off Croxton Road.

Police investigating the robbery are keen to hear from witnesses and anyone with information concerning the suspect involved.

Anyone with relevant information should contact Detective Constable Mark Tate at Thetford CID on 101, quoting crime reference 36/74732/20.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.