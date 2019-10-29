Search

'My faith in humanity is restored' - Good Samaritan returns scooter to terminally ill grandmother

29 October, 2019 - 12:11
Kirsten Couchman was diagnosed with womb cancer earlier this year and bought the scooter just six weeks ago. Picture: SUPPLIED BY THE FAMILY.

A terminally ill grandmother has been reunited with her "lifeline" scooter after it was stolen from outside her front door.

Kirsten Couchman, of St Guthlac Close, Swaffham, was diagnosed with womb cancer earlier this year and bought the scooter just six weeks ago to help her stay independent and mobile.

As well as recently receiving the devastating blow that her condition is terminal, her beloved transport was taken overnight while she slept just metres away.

Now, thanks to a good Samaritan, the 60-year-old has been reunited with her scooter.

Daughter Sarah Davy, 30, of Bawdeswell, said it "means everything" to the family.

"A gentleman named Pete had reached out to mum, saying he believed he had found her scooter and that he would take it round to her for her to look at to see if it was hers. Thankfully it was.

"Myself and mum are extremely grateful to the gentleman who returned it, as well as to everyone who shared the posts online, offered to lend her a scooter until she got hers back, and those who donated to Go Fund Me."

The money received via the fundraising page has now been requested to be returned to the generous donors.

Dozens of people offered their help via social media after the news of the stolen scooter was shared hundreds of times via Facebook.

From money, to lifts, used scooters and words of support, many reached out to the family to see what they could do to help.

Ms Couchman has been described as the type of person who would "do anything for anyone" and had been enjoying the independence from the scooter since being told her cancer was in stage four and had spread to her lymph nodes and liver.

She is currently undergoing regular chemotherapy and had been left heartbroken following the theft but said her "faith in humanity" had been restored.

The scooter was believed to have been taken sometime between the afternoon of Saturday, October 26, and the morning of Sunday, October 27 but was returned on Monday, October 28.

The incident has been reported to officers from Norfolk police.

- If you have any information regarding this crime then please contact Norfolk Constabulary on the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the website crimestoppers-uk.org.

