Schoolgirl 'left shaken' after man approached her in park

Published: 1:04 PM March 22, 2021

A 12-year-old girl was left shaken after she was approached by a man as she walked through Fen Park, Kirkley in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

Police have stepped up patrols as a 12-year-old girl was left shaken after being approached by a man as she walked through a park in Lowestoft.

The year seven high school pupil was approached by the man between 3.50pm and 4pm on Tuesday March 16 in Fen Park on Martins Avenue in Kirkley.

With officers appealing for witnesses and information, a police spokesman said: "A 12-year-old girl was walking through the park when an unknown male approached her and put his arm across loosely on her shoulder.

"The girl then moved her body away from him, causing the male’s arm to fall.

"He then asked the girl a number of personal questions but the girl did not answer and she continued to walk away.

"The male then left the park in an unknown direction.

The sign in Kirkley Fen Park. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

"As a result of the incident, the girl was left shaken but was not physically harmed."

Schools in the south Lowestoft area sent emails to parents the day after it was reported last week, urging children to be aware of the 'stranger danger' incident while youngsters were also "reminded of safety procedures" in the classroom.

The suspect is described as a white man, who was about 5ft 8ins to 5ft 10ins tall.

He was wearing a dark coloured beanie hat, a black puffer coat, black Adidas joggers with three white stripes halfway down each leg and an Adidas face mask.

He also appeared to have very dry and red hands.

The police spokesman added: "Officers have been carrying out enquiries and further patrols in the area."

Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw a male matching the description above, should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/12962/21 on 101 or email Harvey.Veasy@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org