Schoolboy's vegetables grown for charity stolen from outside his home

Wayne List and his son Teddy (pictured) had their vegetables grown for charity stolen from outside their home in Shipdham, near Dereham. Picture: LIST FAMILY Archant

The father of an 11-year-old schoolboy has spoken out after his son's produce - which was grown to help vulnerable children - was stolen from outside their home.

Wayne List, 42, of High Street in Shipdham, near Dereham, first noticed their basket of gourds and courgettes were missing when he left his house between 2pm and 3.30pm on Thursday, September 19.

A collection box, which was raising money for children's charities, was also taken.

Mr List, who started the allotment with his son Teddy three years ago, said they began giving the produce away to "try and help" other people, after growing too much.

He said: "We took on the allotment to do something together on the weekends. Ted likes to be outside, enjoying nature and doing manual work.

"We ended up growing too much so we said we would put it out on the street where we live and put a sign up saying it's free for a donation. Each year, Ted will choose a charity to raise money for."

Charities which have benefitted from the pair's efforts include children's cancer organisations, Starlight, Shipdham church window fund, and also Esmé Lambert, of Swaffham, who is being treated for a brain tumour.

Mr List added: "It's never happened before and I'm a bit surprised it's happened at all because there is a sign clearly stating that all the funds from the vegetables will be donated to a children's charity.

"It definitely wouldn't have been a lot of money, £3 or £4 at the most as we emptied it last night, and they've also taken all of the gourds and courgettes.

"I hope they were desperate enough to need it because they needed to feed their children. If they took it out of desperation, that's one thing, but if they took it out of greed - that's unforgivable."

Mr List said that they would not be deterred .

"We will carry on doing what we do. It won't stop us enjoying the allotment.

"Shipdham is a tight community and I know people will be looking out for the stall in the future."

He added that they may relocate the produce and money box to a more protected place, such as the village's post office.

Since Mr List made the announcement on Facebook, he has received numerous requests to replace the money and vegetables, as well as offers to donate to the charities they were raising money for.