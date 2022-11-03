12-year-old schoolboy arrested after firework set off on bus
Published: 2:51 PM November 3, 2022
Updated: 4:15 PM November 3, 2022
- Credit: Snapchat
A 12-year-old schoolboy has been arrested after a firework was set off on a bus in Gorleston.
The incident happened at 3.15pm on Wednesday (November 2) when a firework was set off and exploded on the top deck of a bus in Lowestoft Road, Gorleston.
The incident damaged the bus's seats and the floor.
A number of passengers were on board at the time but no one is believed to have been injured.
Following enquiries, police arrested a 12-year-old boy from Great Yarmouth on suspicion of arson, causing a public nuisance and two offences under the Fireworks Regulation and Explosives Acts.
He has been taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre where he will be questioned soon.