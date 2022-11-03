12-year-old schoolboy arrested after firework set off on bus

A screengrab from the Snapchat video of the firework being set off on the bus in Gorleston. - Credit: Snapchat

A 12-year-old schoolboy has been arrested after a firework was set off on a bus in Gorleston.

The incident happened at 3.15pm on Wednesday (November 2) when a firework was set off and exploded on the top deck of a bus in Lowestoft Road, Gorleston.

The incident damaged the bus's seats and the floor.

A number of passengers were on board at the time but no one is believed to have been injured.

Following enquiries, police arrested a 12-year-old boy from Great Yarmouth on suspicion of arson, causing a public nuisance and two offences under the Fireworks Regulation and Explosives Acts.

He has been taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre where he will be questioned soon.