Police called to park to break-up fight between school children

Two school children had to be separated by police after a fight broke out in a north Norfolk park.

Officers were called to Cawston, between Reepham and Aylsham, shortly after 2pm on Monday, July 27, following reports that an 11 and 15-year-old were fighting at the recreation ground, close to the village hall.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary confirmed the incident and said: “[There were] reports of two youngsters fighting at the recreation ground near the village hall. No was injured and words of advice were given to those involved - aged 11 and 15.”

One on-looker and long-time resident, who did not want to be named, said they were “shocked seeing something like this in a typically quiet village”.

They added: “Nothing much usually happens here but when I walked to the park this afternoon there were police cars and loads of young people talking to police officers.

“It was a very unusual sight to see.”