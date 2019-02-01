Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Crime scenes to be guarded by civilians on zero hours contracts after loss of PCSOs

01 February, 2019 - 15:37
Police officers will be replaced by 'scene guards' on zero hours contracts at crime scene seals. Photo: Steve Adams

Police officers will be replaced by 'scene guards' on zero hours contracts at crime scene seals. Photo: Steve Adams

Ex-police officers and veterans are being hired on zero hours contracts to replace PCSOs guarding crime scenes.

32 applications have been made so far for the new role of 'scene guard' to stand at police cordons. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 201832 applications have been made so far for the new role of 'scene guard' to stand at police cordons. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

The move from Norfolk Constabulary is thought to be the first of its kind in the country after the force scrapped the role of community support officers last year.

Traditionally crime scene seals would be manned by the PCSOs, but since their loss the role has fallen onto constables.

Applications have begun to come in for the new role of scene guard - civilians in uniform who will stand at a cordon to protect investigations.

The idea is to free up warranted police officers for other duties, who would otherwise spend hours standing at crime scene seals.

Norfolk Constabulary describe the role as “an alternative reserve style model” which will “alleviate the particular demand around cordons on front line officers”.

The first job openings, paying around £10 an hour, have seen 32 applications from around the county. Each scene guard will be expected to carry out at least four postings a year.

Andy Symonds, chairman of the Norfolk Police Federation, said: “What we have experienced since the removal of PCSOs is officers will be standing at the scene.

“The force has then thought, can we have civilians do that?

Scene guards will be uniformed but will not be posted at high level incidents such as murders. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Scene guards will be uniformed but will not be posted at high level incidents such as murders. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

“PCSOs had no more powers than a normal member of the public when it came to scene seals. They would come up on the radio and the police would turn up and support PCSOs if constables’ powers were needed. The only issue with the scene guard is we will be waiting longer at the scene for them to arrive.

“It will be on zero hours contracts, which will save the force money.

“I do have a fear these people are not beholden, so when they pick up the phone they could just say, ‘no thanks’.

“The PCSOs were employed by the force so we had that resource there.”

According to the job advertisement, the main activities of the role include; “preserving crime scene integrity” and “deal with enquiries from public and media”.

Guards will also be expected to run a scene log and record details of any witnesses who come forward.

Desirable criteria includes “experience of working with confidential and sensitive information” and “experience of working in a police environment or similar”.

Also desirable is experience of “dealing with confrontation”.

Chief Constable Simon Bailey at Norfolk Constabulary Headquarters, Wymondham. Photo : Steve AdamsChief Constable Simon Bailey at Norfolk Constabulary Headquarters, Wymondham. Photo : Steve Adams

Mr Symonds added he would be “concerned” if the role of the scene guard was broadened in the future.

He added: “We are supportive because it releases officers to do police work. With austerity, standing at a cordon is a luxury we can’t afford.”

Chief constable Simon Bailey said the scene guards will be “coming on line very soon”.

“A number of those [that have applied] are ex-cops, and a number are ex-services,” he said.

“That will take some pressure off our police officers.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Parents sent letter after child at academy diagnosed with TB

Parents at Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston have been sent a letter informing them a child at the school has been diagnosed with tuberculosis (TB). Picture: Google Maps

Warning to dog walkers after animal leg found in park

The leg found on the field behind Broom Close in Taverham. Photo: Sophie Gazzard

UEA graduate turned drug dealer arrested in London after two months on the run

Angela Davey on her graduation day in 2003. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Conviction of rogue Norfolk builder prompts warning that others will not get away with it

John Miller leaving Norwich Crown Court. John Miller is charged with fraudulent trading and money laundering which he denies, and Catherine Miller is charged with money laundering.

Man’s ‘drunken rant’ at police for buying fast food ends in arrest

The incident took place at McDonalds at the Gapton Hall Industrial Estate. Photo: James Bass

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We are so happy she is safe’ - family’s relief after UEA graduate turned fugitive appears in court

Angela Davey on her graduation day in 2003. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

TEAM NEWS: Alex Tettey injury boost for Whites’ duel

Alex Tettey was scheduled to return to training this week after a groin problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Photo: The moment a £30,000 car crashes into side of school

The Silver Range Rover reversed into the side of Attleborough Academy as pupils were preparing to leave the site. Photo: Submitted

Parents sent letter after child at academy diagnosed with TB

Parents at Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston have been sent a letter informing them a child at the school has been diagnosed with tuberculosis (TB). Picture: Google Maps

Two drivers treated for burns and one arrested after head-on crash sees cars go up in flames

Two people have received serious injuries after a collision on the outskirts of March today on the A141, At 05:57 hours this morning all three emergency services were called to the A141 March bypass after a 2 vehicle head on collision. Picture: FENLAND POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists