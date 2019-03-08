Appeal for Line of Duty scarecrow to be returned to its owners

Organisers of a popular north Norfolk festival are appealing for a beloved scarecrow to be returned to its owners after it disappeared.

Crafted by Wighton residents for the village's annual scarecrow festival, the straw-stuffed item is believed to have been taken.

Suki Polson, who is involved in co-ordinating the event and is also a member of the Wighton Fundraising Committee, said the people who made it were "very upset".

"{We] feel this is a form of vandalism and certainly theft," she said.

"This is not a joke and it is very upsetting."

The scarecrow, which is of the BBC character Ted Hastings, formed part of a Line of Duty tableau but disappeared after the three-day festival which took place over the May bank holiday weekend.

Ms Polson added: "His owners, Susie and Germaine, would like him back.

"A lot of creativity, including time and effort, goes into making these scarecrows and the village feels that no one has the right to just take something just because they want it or they think it is fun.

"The scarecrows raise money for the village and give an awful lot of pleasure to the people that attend the festival, or just pass through, and this is upsetting."

Organisers have taken the decision not to report the incident to the police and are instead appealing for the safe return of the scarecrow.

The festival, which takes place in the village near Wells, has been running for two decades and this year saw more then 70 dotted around the village.

Other events during the festival included the children's scarecrow competition.

The scarecrow festival is a big part of the village fundraising and remained in place until this weekend, when the village hosted a vintage tractor day with about 60 vehicles.

This year the festival raised more than £1,400 for the village.

- Anyone with information is asked to message the Facebook page Scarecrow Festival, Wighton or return the scarecrow to its original location.