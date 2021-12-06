News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk scams: Washing machine fraudsters and fake WhatsApp messages

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 11:29 AM December 6, 2021
Norfolk Trading Standards is warning people about WhatsApp and washing machine scams. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Fraudsters are always on the look out for new ways to scam people out of their hard earned cash, here are some of the latest tricks to watch out for.

From scammers pretending to be family members on WhatsApp to fraudulent washing machine salespeople, it's worth keeping alert.

Fraudulent washing machine salespeople

This scam has seen families in Norfolk receive telephone cold calls stating their washing machine's warranty has expired and needs extending.

The caller then attempts to gather personal and financial details from the call recipient.

Norfolk Trading Standards said if someone receives this call they should not give or confirm any details and hang up.

It said if people needed to check on warranty details of goods within their home, they should contact the business where they purchased the item directly.

Fake WhatsApp family member messages

This scam which has already been doing the rounds in Norfolk has returned.

Trading Standards is warning residents to be aware of WhatsApp messages where scammers attempt to impersonate family members to steal money

The message will often claim "my phone is broken’" or "I’ve just changed my number" and the message will say that "you can contact me from here now" and "delete my old number".

If the message is responded to, further messages will follow generally leading to a problem being presented that needs money to be transferred.

Council advice is to always be suspicious about messages of this type, especially if a request for money is involved, and to try and contact the person who the message claims to be from via another method.

Fake Omicron PCR tests 

People are being warned of scam emails which claim to be from the NHS and offer tests for the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The fake email offers new PCR test kits that detect the Covid variant, and claims that taking the tests means people can avoid the new restrictions.

A link within the email leads to a fake NHS website that may ask for payment or bank details in order to secure a testing kit.

Any emails received that offer such tests should be forwarded to the government at report@phishing.gov.uk.

