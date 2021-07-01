Published: 2:26 PM July 1, 2021

What are the latest scams to catch you out? - Credit: Action Fraud

Scams - some of which are circulating again, others which are new - targeting Norfolk people include an email claiming to be from the NHS.

The email, which carries the official NHS blue logo, urges the recipient to apply for a Covid digital passport - charging up to £200.

This email being sent out urging people to download a Covid passport for money is a scam. - Credit: Archant

The Covid passport is official documentation proving you have been vaccinated - and currently required to attend events such as Wimbledon and the Euros. However, it is free to download via the NHS app or you can apply for a paper copy posted to you from the real NHS site to those who have received a double vaccination.

Although the email looks genuine, when you look closely, it has come from digital@heycaptains.com - giving away the fact it's a scam.

This scam has done the rounds before and is targeting people in Norfolk. - Credit: Archant

Another scam which is doing the rounds again is a text message purporting to be from the Royal Mail stating a parcel is awaiting delivery. The text asks for the £2.10 postage fee to be paid by clicking on a link before the parcel is returned.

You may also want to watch:

After clicking on the link, some people have then received a phone call up to a week later from 'their bank' stating there has been 'unusual activity' on their account.

Often this is coupled with another call from their 'bank' stating there have been withdrawals of money from the account in places such as Portsmouth. The scammer, pretending to be the banker, then asks the person to change their account passwords.

Once again, this is a scam with banks never asking for this information over the phone.

Ticket scams are also in force as events such as the Euro football championships and Wimbledon take place.

Norfolk trading standards has issued advice to only buy tickets from the venue directly or an official promoter, agent or ticket site.

A spokesman said: "Don’t be duped by offers on secondary ticketing websites or social media, as this is often where criminals will advertise fake tickets to popular and sold-out events. Remember, if a deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”



