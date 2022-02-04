Scams in Norfolk this week: Fake 'green vaccine passports' and cold callers

Norfolk County Council Trading Standards is warning against telephone cold callers and vaccine passport email scams this week - Credit: PA

Whether you are waiting for an important phone call or hoping to receive a package, opportunist scammers can often catch you off guard when you least suspect it.

It is important to be aware of the scammers' latest tactics in order to keep yourself and others safe from becoming victims.

This week, Norfolk County Council Trading Standards is warning people against cold callers and vaccine passport scams.

Cold callers

There have been a number of reports in Norfolk of different cold caller scams this week.

One caller was asked by someone, claiming to be from the NHS, if they had an adverse reaction to a coronavirus booster jab and if they had life insurance.

Another received a call from someone supposedly from the Sky TV saying they could reduce their bill.

Trading Standards advises to always be wary of unexpected telephone cold calls and never give or confirm any personal or financial details if approached this way.

Citizens Advice has also said that it does not cold call or authorise others to cold call on its behalf.

You can report telephone cold calls received to us via the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on freephone 0808 223 1133.

Email scams

Email scams can often seem to be from legitimate sources and it can be easy to be fooled into clicking on links they contain.

Trading Standards is aware of one scam attempting to lure victims into providing their personal details to fraudsters in order to obtain a ‘green passport’.

The email scammers pretend to be from the NHS and circulate fake material made to look genuine.

The mocked-up email contains a "push button" option to apply for one. This leads to a section asking for your bank details.

Victims have also been led to fake websites via different email addresses claiming to be from the NHS and asked to provide their passport numbers and other forms of identification.

The NHS offers free proof of your double vaccination and booster and will never ask you to pay for these services.

If you are suspicious about an email you have received, forward it to report@phishing.gov.uk.

Door step cold callers

People have notified Norfolk County Council that a number of men have been knocking on doors saying they can see something wrong with the property's chimney.

The men attempt to pressure people into agreeing to work by claiming that urgent repairs are needed to prevent the chimney collapsing.

They are often quoting prices of several thousand pounds for the work and if people agree, the problems and costs keep building.

Trading Standards advises people to never deal with cold callers at your door offering to do work.

Only deal with reputable companies you have researched yourself and never pay for work until it has been completed.

You can report doorstep cold callers operating in Norfolk to us via our partners the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133 or Norfolk Constabulary via 101.