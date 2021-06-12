Scams in Norfolk this week: Hermes texts and electricity boxes

Published: 7:48 AM June 12, 2021

This week, Norfolk trading standards officers have warned against two particular scams. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

People in Norfolk have been warned against two scams currently running in the county.

Watch out for cold callers, who might ask to access your electricity box, into your home

Doorstep cold-callers in Norwich have tried to gain access asking to access electricity boxes. - Credit: Getty Images/Hemera

A spokesman for Norfolk Trading Standards said on Saturday it had received reports of doorstep cold callers in Sprowston requesting access into people’s properties.

“We are warning residents to be on their guard after receiving reports of a doorstep cold caller in the Sprowston area asking to access electricity boxes,” he said.

“We advise to be very wary of claims made by doorstep cold callers and to never give access to your property, agree to services, share or confirm personal details, buy items or agree to return visits if approached in this manner.”

People can report doorstep cold calling incidents via the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on freephone 0808 223 1133 or to Norfolk Constabulary on 101.

Anyone feeling threatened or having concerns for vulnerable neighbours should dial 999.

Be wary of fake text messages claiming you need to pay to have your Hermes packages redelivered

People have been urged not to fall for fake Hermes redelivery text messages. - Credit: Norfolk Trading Standards

Trading Standards officers said on Monday they have received several reports about fake text messages, which each contain a link leading to a bogus website.

Once on the website, instructions ask the scam-victim to provide personal information and take payment.

A spokesman for Norfolk Trading Standards urged people not to click on the link and said: "These texts have been sent by criminals who have created the fake website to look similar to the Hermes website, with the same branding, layout and font choices.

"If you think you have provided scammers with your financial details you should contact your bank immediately."

People should forward the texts, including the phone number or company name to 7726, which is a free way to report spam texts.