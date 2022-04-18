News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Scammers use Ukraine crisis to take money and personal details in Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 10:37 AM April 18, 2022
The Ukrainian flag flying near Norwich City Hall 

Scammers are attempting to defraud people of money by pretending to be Ukranians or aid charities. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Scammers in Norfolk are using the Ukraine crisis in an attempt to defraud people of their money.

According to Norfolk Trading Standards, fraudsters have started adjusting existing scams as they attempt to take advantage of the county's generosity.

Attempts have included:

  • Text messages pretending to be from Ukrainians needing frozen funds in their bank accounts to be released, which then try to gain bank details,
  • Fake fundraising websites with links that download 'malware', which steals personal information or bank details,
  • Scam emails purporting to be from refugees with pleas of help to send funds for flights, visas, and support for grandparents,
  • Cryptocurrency scams with sites listing addresses for Bitcoin and Ethereum for Ukraine donations which never reach anyone other than criminals accounts.

In the wake of the new scams, Trading Standards has reminded people that genuine charities supporting the Ukraine crisis can be found by searching the charity register on the GOV.UK website.

To report a scam contact Consumer Direct on 08454 04 05 06.

