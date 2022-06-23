News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Fraudsters use Facebook to scam Norfolk people into sending cash

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 3:46 PM June 23, 2022
Photo credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Scammers have been defrauding Norfolk people of their money by pretending to sell things on Facebook. - Credit: PA

Scammers have been using Facebook to trick people into sending cash over PayPal.

Norfolk Trading Standards received a report from a person in the county who was buying an item on the social media platform.

They sent money via PayPal to the seller with the agreement that they would receive the item in the post, however the item did not arrive and the seller kept the buyer's money.

Following the scam, Trading Standards is warning those buying or selling high value items online, to make sure they are using reputable selling platforms with official payment channels.

It warned people to be extra cautious if asked to pay directly into an individual’s bank account or if they are parting with your items before receiving any payment.

Trading Standards advice is to check online reviews to ensure websites are genuine and use the payment methods recommended by reputable online retailers and auction sites.

Where possible, it says shoppers should use a credit card for purchases for more than £100 and up to £30,000 as they will receive protection under Section 75 of the Credit Consumer Act.

Most Read

  1. 1 Fast & Furious and Star Wars actor dines in Norfolk pub
  2. 2 'Norfolk's Battersea Dogs Home' is full as cost of living crisis bites
  3. 3 Weather warning as thunderstorms set to hit Norfolk
  1. 4 Sinkhole closes part of busy Norfolk road
  2. 5 Teacher banned after 'inappropriate contact' with teenaged pupils
  3. 6 A47 dualling gets government green light
  4. 7 Man admits hiding camera to film 14-year-old girl in shower
  5. 8 Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash in north Norfolk
  6. 9 Man died after car fell on top of him in 'tragic accident'
  7. 10 Loaded chips street food vendor opens second venue in Norfolk

The scam can be reported via the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on freephone 0808 223 1133.

Facebook
Norfolk Live News
Norfolk County Council
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Fatso's has revealed it has closed its Riverside restaurant

Norwich Live News

Riverside restaurant closes its doors for final time

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Owner Sam Steggles inside the new Goat Shed farm shop at Fielding Cottage in Honingham

Norfolk Live News

The café, destination pub and farm shop named the best in Norfolk

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Julie Seaman

Football club treasurer stole funds to pay for slimming pills

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Eduard Zarioiu leaving Norwich Crown Court after being sentenced for theft and possession of criminal property offences.

Delivery driver had 'Aladdin's cave' of goods worth almost £20,000 at home

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon