Fraudsters use Facebook to scam Norfolk people into sending cash

Scammers have been using Facebook to trick people into sending cash over PayPal.

Norfolk Trading Standards received a report from a person in the county who was buying an item on the social media platform.

They sent money via PayPal to the seller with the agreement that they would receive the item in the post, however the item did not arrive and the seller kept the buyer's money.

Following the scam, Trading Standards is warning those buying or selling high value items online, to make sure they are using reputable selling platforms with official payment channels.

It warned people to be extra cautious if asked to pay directly into an individual’s bank account or if they are parting with your items before receiving any payment.

Trading Standards advice is to check online reviews to ensure websites are genuine and use the payment methods recommended by reputable online retailers and auction sites.

Where possible, it says shoppers should use a credit card for purchases for more than £100 and up to £30,000 as they will receive protection under Section 75 of the Credit Consumer Act.

The scam can be reported via the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on freephone 0808 223 1133.