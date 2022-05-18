Scammers pretending to be police steal over £1k from elderly victim

Scammers pretending to be police have stole over £1k from people in Norfolk. - Credit: PA

Scammers pretending to be police officers stole nearly £2,000 from elderly victims in Norfolk.

Two incidents were reported in Norwich and Downham Market on Tuesday, May 17.

The fraudsters have been targeting elderly people and encouraging them to withdraw large sums of money from their bank accounts.

A scam victim in Norwich transferred £1,890 at about 10.15am to a fraudster's account.

Further attempts were made in Downham Market at about 5pm, but no money or details were transferred.

Police are urging people to be vigilant following a number of telephone scams across the county.

Courier fraud happens when a fraudster contacts a victim by telephone claiming to be a police officer, bank, or from a government department, among other agencies.

A number of techniques will then be adopted in order to convince the victim to hand over their bank details or cash, which may then be passed on to a courier.

Police will never ask people to withdraw money or purchase items.

Officers are keen for residents to share these messages with members of their local community and also to ensure they contact family and friends, particularly elderly relatives to ensure they are aware of these scams and the warning signs.

If anyone has received a similar type of telephone call or has any information about these incidents contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting Operation Radium.

Alternatively, Contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111.

For further advice, head to the Action Fraud website: www.actionfraud.police.uk or call 0300 123 2040.

How to protect yourself from fraud