Scammers posing as police officers targeting north Norfolk homes

Owen Sennitt

Published: 3:41 PM October 12, 2022
Scammers are calling people in Norfolk and telling them they have won the lottery.

Scammers are calling people in north Norfolk posing as police officers and asking for money

Scammers are targeting people living in parts of north Norfolk by posing as police officers and asking for money.

A warning has been issued by Norfolk Police following a number of reports of criminals attempting this cold-call scam in Holt, Kelling, Cromer and Cley.

Victims of these incidents have been told over the phone that they are receiving a call from a Detective Constable from the Met Police, claiming that a relative of the victim is in custody, and money is needed for their bail.

This is a "classic example of courier fraud" according to officers, who have said that the police will never ask someone to withdraw money or purchase items. 

Anyone has received a similar type of telephone call within the last few weeks, or has any information about these incidents can contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting ‘Operation Radium’.

Further advice can also be found on actionfraud.co.uk

