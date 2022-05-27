News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Scammers targeting Norfolk homes with fake parcel deliveries

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 12:59 PM May 27, 2022
Royal Mail Peugeot Bipper post van

Scammers are pretending to be Royal Mail, the Post Office and DPD to steal cash and personal information. - Credit: PA

Fraudsters are targeting Norfolk homes by pretending to deliver parcels to them under the name of famous couriers such as DPD and Royal Mail.

Norfolk Trading Standards has issued a warning after scammers sent text messages leading to bogus websites which attempt to gain personal information or take payments for "redelivery".

Recent examples have seen criminals claim to be from Royal Mail, EVRI, DPD, and the Post Office.

Scammers have created fake websites to look similar to the couriers' official websites, with the same branding, layout, and font choices.

Trading Standards says that if anyone receives these or similar texts they should not click on the link.

If someone falls victim to the scam they should contact their bank immediately.

In the event of receiving a fake message, people should forward the text message, including the phone number or company name, to 7726.

All phone operators now use this number to report spam and scam texts, which is free of charge.

Scams should be reported via Citizens Advice Consumer Service on freephone 0808 223 1133.

Norfolk

