Scammers targeting Norfolk homes with fake parcel deliveries
- Credit: PA
Fraudsters are targeting Norfolk homes by pretending to deliver parcels to them under the name of famous couriers such as DPD and Royal Mail.
Norfolk Trading Standards has issued a warning after scammers sent text messages leading to bogus websites which attempt to gain personal information or take payments for "redelivery".
Recent examples have seen criminals claim to be from Royal Mail, EVRI, DPD, and the Post Office.
Scammers have created fake websites to look similar to the couriers' official websites, with the same branding, layout, and font choices.
Trading Standards says that if anyone receives these or similar texts they should not click on the link.
If someone falls victim to the scam they should contact their bank immediately.
In the event of receiving a fake message, people should forward the text message, including the phone number or company name, to 7726.
All phone operators now use this number to report spam and scam texts, which is free of charge.
Most Read
- 1 Every household in the UK to get £400 to help with rising energy bills
- 2 M&S to close 32 stores as part of move away from town centres
- 3 Where you can see the Red Arrows over Norfolk this weekend
- 4 Explained: What the cost of living support package means for you
- 5 Man dies of collapsed lung after 'busy' hospital meant x-ray was missed
- 6 WATCH: 'Unplayable' delivery from Suffolk bowler goes viral
- 7 8 places where you can see fireworks for free in Norfolk for the jubilee
- 8 Neighbours shock at ‘unexplained’ sudden death of woman
- 9 Norfolk holiday home named one of the best in the UK
- 10 Rollesby mum shares heartbreak after death of her seven-year-old daughter
Scams should be reported via Citizens Advice Consumer Service on freephone 0808 223 1133.