Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Norfolk people twice as likely to be targetted by computer fraudsters

PUBLISHED: 11:10 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:10 20 June 2019

People in Norfolk are twice as likeely to be targetted by computer scammers Picture: PA

People in Norfolk are twice as likeely to be targetted by computer scammers Picture: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Norfolk is a hotspot for computer fixing fraud, it emerged today.

People in the county are twice as likely to be targeted by scammers who call and claim their computers need fixing in order to access personal data and steal credit card details.

Reports of the crime equate to 10.3 per 10,000 people, compared with the national average of just 5.9, according to analysis by consumer watchdog Which?.

Research also showed people in Sussex are more likely to have fallen victim to romance scams, while London is the capital of online shopping and investment cons.

The consumer group obtained police data from Action Fraud, the main reporting body for scams in the UK to map out hotspots of reported fraud as well as looking at the Office for National Statistics (ONS) crime survey data.

Which?'s findings also suggest that the reported figures are just the tip of the iceberg - as many scams go unreported.

It said, for example, that while the crime survey shows there were more than 3.6 million cases of fraud in England and Wales in 2018, only 276,129 fraud and computer crime reports were made to Action Fraud in the 12 months to April 2019.

Of the reports made to Action Fraud in the past two years, online shopping and auctions fraud is the biggest reported type of fraud, with 86,127 cases.

This is followed by advance fee fraud (78,686); computer fixing fraud (38,891); and cheque, plastic card and online bank fraud (35,502).

Jenny Ross, Which? money editor, said: "Fraud is spiralling out of control, so any measures that can help combat this worsening crime - such as the introduction of vital name check security for bank transfers - should be quickly introduced.

"The government must set out an ambitious agenda - with real accountability - to finally tackle the growing threat from scams, which are having a devastating impact on the lives of victims."

Here are the most commonly reported types of fraud to Action Fraud over the past two years and the "fraud capitals" where they were most likely to be reported, according to analysis from Which?

You may also want to watch:

Figures show the number of reports per 10,000 people in the areas in question, followed by the UK average number of reports per 10,000 people:

- Advance fee fraud, Warwickshire, 15.8, 11.9

- Bogus tradespeople, Surrey, 3.2, 1.8

- Cheque, plastic card and online bank fraud, Essex, 12.2, 5.4

- Computer fixing fraud, Norfolk, 10.3, 5.9

- Computer virus attacks, Surrey, 2.5, 1.9

- Dating scams, Sussex, 1.9, 1.1

- Fake loan fraud, Northamptonshire, 1.8, 1.2

- Hacking social media and email, Hertfordshire, 3.5, 2.5

- Investment fraud, London, 1.9, 1.3

- Mandate fraud, Surrey, 3.3, 2.0

- Online shopping and auctions, London, 17.0, 13.0

- Retail/consumer fraud, Essex, 12.7, 11.3

- Ticket fraud, London, 4.5, 2.2

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Why I left my Golden Triangle flat to live in a van’

Chris Allen lives and travels across East Anglia in his van Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Drivers illegally using new city bus lane could see ‘enforcement measures’ introduced

The new bus lane leading to Market Avenue in Norwich. The entrance to Castle Mall car park can be seen in the background. Photo: Luke Powell

‘Our summer is ruined’ - Villagers plagued by invasion of flies

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Laura Geller

Aircraft manufacturers to discover today if plans for former RAF runway can take flight

Plans to bring the former runway of RAF Coltishall back into use by Swift Aircraft will be decided this week. Picture: Mike Page

‘I gave up a chance for fame on Love Island after finding love in King’s Lynn’

Bryony Holland, a director at the Secret Extensions salon in King's Lynn. Pic: Bryony Holland Logo: ITV

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A beautiful thatched cottage has become a tourist attraction for the wrong reasons after it began to sink on one side. Picture: Emma Gampell

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for the north Norfolk coast

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Horrifying van fire on A47 was an ‘accident’

The van fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth was caused by accident. Picture: Cally Nunn

Mum hits out at Norfolk attraction’s ‘tax on tall children’

Darcie, pictured left and cousin Aria. They are both two years old but Darcie was classed an 'adult' and charged a full ticket price because she measured over 90cm whereas Aria was free because she was under the height restriction. Pic: Abbie Lewis

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Our summer is ruined’ - Villagers plagued by invasion of flies

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Laura Geller

Goalkeeper who brutally attacked referee by knocking him unconscious to be sentenced

Aaron Wick injured referee Karl Smith in a brutal attack during a Horsford v Feltwell match in September 2018. Picture: Archant

‘Why I left my Golden Triangle flat to live in a van’

Chris Allen lives and travels across East Anglia in his van Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Full list of road closures announced for Lord Mayor’s Celebration

Lord Mayors Celebrations 2018. Photo Simon Finlay Photography.

‘Widespread failures’ at home where children keep going missing

Inspectors uncovered
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists