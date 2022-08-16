Scammers pose as insurers LV to steal personal details in Norfolk

Scammers have stolen personal details from targets in Norfolk by pretending to be insurance company LV.

This week, Norfolk Trading Standards received a report from a person in the county who gave fraudsters a number of personal details during a cold call, before becoming suspicious they may have been scammed.

During the scam, the caller said due to "changes in life expectancy of the public", they needed to review life policy cover that they held with LV.

The target thought they did have a life cover policy with LV but checking after the call, realised they didn’t.

During the call they were asked probing questions about life cover, their date of birth, current age, weight, height and whether they were a smoker or ex-smoker.

Scammers then asked the same details for the recipient’s partner.

The victim reported that they did not ask for any bank details and realised afterwards that they had asked too many questions they should have known the answer to about the current policy.

Afterwards they told Trading Standards officials they felt "very uncomfortable" as they were not sure if the scammer had obtained enough personal information to carry out serious fraud.

Trading Standards says the scammers are targeting those with life insurance accounts with the company in Norfolk.

Those who receive the call are urged to be suspicious of any offer made and not to give out personal details, especially banking details, without being fully aware of who is calling.

Anyone who has been targeted by the scam can report it via the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 08454 04 05 06.