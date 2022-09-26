Warning as scammers claim to offer Amazon stock on Facebook Marketplace

Norfolk Trading Standards received reports of a scammer using a stolen Facebook profile to pretend to offer Amazon overstock

Scammers have been claiming to offer Amazon overstock in Facebook Marketplace posts.

Norfolk Trading Standards has received reports of a seller stealing someone else's Facebook profile and posting a listing telling people they could provide much cheaper goods than those on general sale.

He claimed he could provide them at a bargain rate as they were overstock sourced from Amazon and other online sellers.

The fraudster then sends links to his fake website and also links to genuine websites for you to make a price comparison.

All the links are fake, with those who place an order receiving an email confirmation from a Gmail account or similar.

Trading Standards says the content of the email is a scam, none of the content is real and the links to 'view your order' and 'visit store' don’t work as they are copied and pasted from a genuine site.

The regulator said it advised consumers to do their research carefully adding that while the scams look convincing there are clear obvious signs that reveal them as fake.

If you think you have been the victim of an online scam or you have seen a suspicious advert online you can report this to Trading Standards on the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133.