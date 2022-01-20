Swipe left for romance fraud... Valentine scam warning for online daters
- Credit: Getty Images
Family members of online daters are being urged to help protect their relatives from becoming a victim of romance fraud in the run up to Valentine’s Day.
Daters who strike up online relationships between Christmas and Valentines Day tend to be the most susceptible to romance fraud, as scammers pull on love-lorn victims’ heartstrings.
Norfolk police and Action Fraud have highlighted the dangers in a series of tweets.
Temporary detective chief superintendent Matt Bradford, from the City of London Police, which oversees Action Fraud, said: “We’re calling on family members who think their relatives may be dating online to help make them aware of the warning signs, particularly if the person dating online is not particularly tech savvy.”
In 2019 Suffolk and Norfolk trading standards hosted a conference to raise awareness.
Margaret Dewsbury, chair of Norfolk County Council's communities committee, said: “Romance scams are under-reported and I can understand why victims can feel uncertain about coming forward.
“However, I would encourage anyone who thinks they may have been a victim to report it.”
• If you believe you are a victim of a scam, or know someone who has been targeted, you can report it to the national Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 03454 04 05 06 or via their online reporting form.
Most Read
- 1 'Once in a lifetime catch' - man lands monster fish in Norfolk
- 2 Council leader arrested after suspected drink driving on Christmas Day
- 3 Norfolk man amongst UK's 12 most wanted
- 4 Doctors baffled by teenager's horrific long Covid symptoms
- 5 Music-loving dad whose ashes were fired into festival crowd took own life
- 6 Meet the new team behind revamped village pub
- 7 Seven of the oldest Norfolk businesses
- 8 Woman in 40s airlifted to hospital after suffering medical emergency
- 9 Revealed: Travelodge behind multi-million pound hotel development
- 10 One person taken to hospital after three-car crash on A47