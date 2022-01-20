Swipe left for romance fraud... Valentine scam warning for online daters

Online daters are being urged to beware of scammers in the run up to Valentine's Day. - Credit: Getty Images

Family members of online daters are being urged to help protect their relatives from becoming a victim of romance fraud in the run up to Valentine’s Day.

Daters who strike up online relationships between Christmas and Valentines Day tend to be the most susceptible to romance fraud, as scammers pull on love-lorn victims’ heartstrings.

Norfolk police and Action Fraud have highlighted the dangers in a series of tweets.

Romance fraudsters will spend weeks gaining their victims’ trust before asking for money for a variety of emotive reasons. Stop and think before parting with your money #romancefraud pic.twitter.com/NjikXAsops — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) January 20, 2022

Temporary detective chief superintendent Matt Bradford, from the City of London Police, which oversees Action Fraud, said: “We’re calling on family members who think their relatives may be dating online to help make them aware of the warning signs, particularly if the person dating online is not particularly tech savvy.”

In 2019 Suffolk and Norfolk trading standards hosted a conference to raise awareness.

Margaret Dewsbury, chair of Norfolk County Council's communities committee, said: “Romance scams are under-reported and I can understand why victims can feel uncertain about coming forward.

“However, I would encourage anyone who thinks they may have been a victim to report it.”

• If you believe you are a victim of a scam, or know someone who has been targeted, you can report it to the national Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 03454 04 05 06 or via their online reporting form.