'Just hang up on the scammers' - message from council and police after fradulent calls
PUBLISHED: 09:13 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:13 16 July 2019
Archant
People in north Norfolk are being warned about a surge in scam phone calls.
The district council said residents may have received fraudulent calls from conmen posing as their waste collectors, Kier.
A statement from the council said: "If you receive such a call asking for large sums of money please do not give out any personal information, hang up the phone because this a scam."
The warning was also shared by North Norfolk Police.
People can report suspicious emails and calls to Action Fraud using their online form or by calling 0300 123 2040.