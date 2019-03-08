Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'Just hang up on the scammers' - message from council and police after fradulent calls

PUBLISHED: 09:13 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:13 16 July 2019

North Norfolk District Council are warning residents in Norfolk about a surge in spam phone calls. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Norfolk District Council are warning residents in Norfolk about a surge in spam phone calls. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

People in north Norfolk are being warned about a surge in scam phone calls.

The district council said residents may have received fraudulent calls from conmen posing as their waste collectors, Kier.

You may also want to watch:

A statement from the council said: "If you receive such a call asking for large sums of money please do not give out any personal information, hang up the phone because this a scam."

The warning was also shared by North Norfolk Police.

People can report suspicious emails and calls to Action Fraud using their online form or by calling 0300 123 2040.

Most Read

Canaries sign former Leeds favourite from West Ham on permanent deal

Norwich City have signed Sam Byram from West Ham Picture: Norwich CIty FC

The story behind one of Norwich’s most notorious flats

The door of the flat at Watson Grove and Steven Ward, top right, and Danny Button, bottom right. Photo: Norfolk Police/supplied

New Aldi store to open at retail park

Gateway Retail Park in Lowestoft where the new Aldi store will open. Picture: Urban Edge Architecture

‘Lucky there were no casualties’ - firefighters tackled bungalow blaze

Fire crews are tackling a blaze at a bungalow in Fakenham. Picture: Gemma Grand

Mum’s horror after finding giant dead rats in new council home

Charli Denton was looking forward to starting an independent life in her new home in Norwich - but this was thwarted after finding mounds of rat droppings and two giant dead rats in the council flat. Picture: Charli Denton

Most Read

Mum’s horror after finding giant dead rats in new council home

Charli Denton was looking forward to starting an independent life in her new home in Norwich - but this was thwarted after finding mounds of rat droppings and two giant dead rats in the council flat. Picture: Charli Denton

Woman’s death is being treated as murder

A woman's body was found at a premises on Dereham Road. Photo: Luke Powell

See inside: Derelict 14-bed mansion up for auction after being abandoned 70 years ago

Hainford House comes with 14 bedrooms and 13 acres but requires massive amounts of renovation work. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

New Aldi store to open at retail park

Gateway Retail Park in Lowestoft where the new Aldi store will open. Picture: Urban Edge Architecture

Millionaire boss slams Norwich council for banning his vans

Andre Serruys and daughter Annie at the half-finished restaurant in the Pedro's building. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

The story behind one of Norwich’s most notorious flats

The door of the flat at Watson Grove and Steven Ward, top right, and Danny Button, bottom right. Photo: Norfolk Police/supplied

Canaries sign former Leeds favourite from West Ham on permanent deal

Norwich City have signed Sam Byram from West Ham Picture: Norwich CIty FC

New Aldi store to open at retail park

Gateway Retail Park in Lowestoft where the new Aldi store will open. Picture: Urban Edge Architecture

‘Lucky there were no casualties’ - firefighters tackled bungalow blaze

Fire crews are tackling a blaze at a bungalow in Fakenham. Picture: Gemma Grand

Norwich bars decorated for Instagram with flowers and selfie mirrors

Striking a pose at Erpingham House. Pic: Erpingham House
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists