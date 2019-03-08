'Just hang up on the scammers' - message from council and police after fradulent calls

North Norfolk District Council are warning residents in Norfolk about a surge in spam phone calls. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto Archant

People in north Norfolk are being warned about a surge in scam phone calls.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The district council said residents may have received fraudulent calls from conmen posing as their waste collectors, Kier.

You may also want to watch:

A statement from the council said: "If you receive such a call asking for large sums of money please do not give out any personal information, hang up the phone because this a scam."

The warning was also shared by North Norfolk Police.

People can report suspicious emails and calls to Action Fraud using their online form or by calling 0300 123 2040.