Scam warning after elderly woman attempts to buy £2,000 of Google vouchers at supermarket

PUBLISHED: 14:50 27 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:01 27 January 2019

Police have issued a scam warning after an elderly woman attempted to purchase vouchers in Fakenham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Police have issued a scam warning after an elderly woman attempted to buy almost £2,000 worth of vouchers at a local supermarket.

The elderly woman from Fakenham was contacted by someone pretending to be from Her Majesty’s Revenue Customs telling her she owed a substantial amount in taxes going back a number of years.

She was told to go and buy Google vouchers amounting to £1900 from a local supermarket, however staff recognised that it could have been a scam and stopped her from losing her money.

Rich Dawson, police beat manager in Fakenham, said: “This is a very common scam right now. HMRC will never contact you and ask you to pay back taxes by way of vouchers or gift cards.

“The supermarkets and banks have become more aware of this because of the publicity that has already gone out but the message still needs to be pushed as the issue is still on the rise.

“Families with elderly relatives should talk to them about the issue to prevent anyone else getting caught out. All incidents should be reported directly to Action Fraud with as much information as possible. Together we can beat the scammers.”

To report a scam, visit actionfraud.police.uk.

