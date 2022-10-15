Warning issued after fraudsters try to scam work on roof in Norfolk village

A warning has been issued after two males called at a property in Caister - Credit: copyright Archant 2007

A warning has been issued after fraudsters tried to scam unsuspecting people in a Norfolk village out of thousands of pounds.

Norfolk County Council Trading Standards has issued guidance after two males called at a property in Caister and told the victim they could "see broken tiles".

After giving access to the roof, one of the males returned to the victim with pictures on a mobile phone that he claimed to have taken on the roof which show damaged tiles.

The cold caller claimed they could do the work "straight away" at a cost of more than £1,000.

Following the first cold call, the same males also called at an adjoining property and claimed the chimney "was loose" and they "could fix it for £3,000".

The second person declined the offer at which point both cold callers became verbally aggressive towards the resident.

After the incidents an independent builder inspected the roof and said the work to fix the broken tiles was worth about £100.

Trading Standards has advised people to never agree to have work done by someone "just passing" or take their word that it needs to be done at all.

If people see cold callers operating in Norfolk they have been urged to contact Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133 or Norfolk Constabulary on 101.