News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Warning issued after fraudsters try to scam work on roof in Norfolk village

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 1:00 PM October 15, 2022
People in Bradwell are being advised to be vigilant amid reports of a doorstep cold-caller

A warning has been issued after two males called at a property in Caister - Credit: copyright Archant 2007

A warning has been issued after fraudsters tried to scam unsuspecting people in a Norfolk village out of thousands of pounds.

Norfolk County Council Trading Standards has issued guidance after two males called at a property in Caister and told the victim they could "see broken tiles".

After giving access to the roof, one of the males returned to the victim with pictures on a mobile phone that he claimed to have taken on the roof which show damaged tiles.

The cold caller claimed they could do the work "straight away" at a cost of more than £1,000.

Following the first cold call, the same males also called at an adjoining property and claimed the chimney "was loose" and they "could fix it for £3,000".

The second person declined the offer at which point both cold callers became verbally aggressive towards the resident.

After the incidents an independent builder inspected the roof and said the work to fix the broken tiles was worth about £100.

Most Read

  1. 1 Person dies and another in hospital after medical incident
  2. 2 Former footballer reveals he lived above 'Boobs' pub on coast with A-lister
  3. 3 Teen 'touch and go' in hospital after moped crash
  1. 4 Arctic Monkeys support act in Twitter spat over 'boring' East Anglian town
  2. 5 Garden centre to host Christmas market with Santa and inflatable snow globe
  3. 6 Martin Lewis: Should you switch heating on and off, or leave it running?
  4. 7 Biker who died in crash was wearing 'display only' 'Stormtrooper' helmet
  5. 8 Plans revealed for new service station with food-to-go store on Norfolk A-road
  6. 9 Big Boom fireworks display in Norwich city centre CANCELLED for 2022
  7. 10 Norfolk village announces return of spectacular fireworks display

Trading Standards has advised people to never agree to have work done by someone "just passing" or take their word that it needs to be done at all.

If people see cold callers operating in Norfolk they have been urged to contact Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133 or Norfolk Constabulary on 101.

Norfolk

Don't Miss

File photo dated 07/11/2021 of a Marks and Spencer on Oxford Street in London, who said it is leavin

M&S announces plans to close a quarter of large stores

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Josephine McAllister arriving at Norwich Crown Court for sentencing for throwing a petrol bomb into

Jail for woman who threw petrol bomb into neighbour's garden

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Carl Waller-Barrett at the Chipeez potato factory in Horsford 

Farming

Potato farm invests £250,000 in 'fresh prepped' factory

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 12/04/21 of early morning shoppers standing in line outside Primark, Birmingham. Pr

Primark recalls products after high levels of lead and formaldehyde found

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon