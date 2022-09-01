News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Scammers posing as energy regulator targeting county

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 6:47 PM September 1, 2022
A warning has been issued against scam emails. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

A warning has been issued against scam emails. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire - Credit: PA

A scam alert has been raised after people in Norfolk have received emails claiming to be from energy regulator Ofgem. 

Norfolk Trading Standards has issued a warning after fraudulent emails claimed to be offering energy bill support. 

The emails are seeking to gain personal information including bank details as part of their application for a grant.

The UK government has sent out information that support will be given automatically with a deduction seen in household bills - with no bank details asked for.

Trading Standards said scammers are recognising the vulnerability of the public and are aiming to take advantage of the cost of living crisis.

If someone thinks they have fallen for a scam message and provided financial details, they should contact their bank immediately on a number known to be correct such as the one on the back of a bank card.

Suspicious emails can be reported to the Suspicious Email Reporting Service by forwarding the message to report@phishing.gov.uk.

Anyone who has received an email believed to be a scam can be reported to Norfolk County Council via its partners, the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on freephone 0808 223 1133.

Norfolk

