Scammers telling Norfolk people 'you have won the lottery'

Scammers are calling people in Norfolk and telling them they have won the lottery. - Credit: Archant

Norfolk folk are being told they have won the lottery in the latest attempt by scammers to steal cash and personal details.

Trading Standards is warning people not to interact with the call which tells targets they have won the lottery and asks them to press one on their telephone keypad to claim their winnings.

Pressing the number connects them to a line that could be charging a premium rate, as the scammer tries to keep them on the line for as long as possible.

During the call, the scammer will then attempt to gather personal details and ask the target to make payments in order for their winnings to be released.

Each time a payment is made, the fraudster comes up with a new reason for why the winnings cannot be released.

Following reports of the scam in the county, Norfolk Trading Standards is urging people to be wary of claims made during telephone cold calls.

If someone receives the call or a similar recorded message, Trading Standards advice is not to interact with the call and hang up.

The scam can be reported via the Citizens Advice helpline, on 0808 223 1133.