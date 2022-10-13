News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Be on guard': Scam warning issued after doorstep cold caller in Norfolk

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 12:35 PM October 13, 2022
Generic image of someone doorstep lending. (Pic posed)Salesmen/ Coldcalling / Lending / Loan Sha

People in Norfolk have been urged to be wary of doorstep cold callers - Credit: Archant

People in Norfolk have been urged to be careful following reports of a doorstep cold caller in the Watton area.

Norfolk County Council Trading Standards has issued a scam alert after a person received a doorstep cold call from a man who quoted the name of a now disused maintenance firm and talked about servicing the owner's driveway.

The person declined and made their own checks to reveal the fraud and followed it up with a report to Trading Standards.

People have been told to be "on their guard" and be wary of claims made by doorstep cold callers.

They should never give access to properties, agree to services, buy items or for return visits if approached in this way.

Anyone concerned about doorstep cold calling in Norfolk can contact Trading Standards through the Citizens Advice consumer helpline via the online reporting form or by phone on 03454 04 05 06.

