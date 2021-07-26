Almost two dozen arrests on first Saturday after nightclubs open

Published: 1:39 PM July 26, 2021 Updated: 1:41 PM July 26, 2021

People queue up for Bar and Beyond in Norwich on Saturday night. - Credit: Archant

More than 20 people were arrested across Norfolk as nightclubs welcomed party-goers on a Saturday night for the first time in 18 months.

Extra officers were put on in Norwich, King's Lynn and Great Yarmouth on July 24, with thousands expected to flock to pubs, bars and clubs for the first Saturday night since social distancing rules were scrapped.

In total, officers made 22 arrests in connection with the night time economy across those three areas.

Norwich was the most prolific with 14 arrests for being drunk and disorderly and for assaulting a police officer.

Six more were arrested in King's Lynn for drunk and disorderly offences, along with two more in Great Yarmouth for criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon.

Superintendent Nathan Clark said: "We were expecting venues and the night-time economy to be very busy on Saturday with the lifting of the Covid restrictions, and planned accordingly with extra officers on patrol.

"Venues in King's Lynn and Norwich were particularly busy and there were some long queues, and unfortunately, some arrests.

"However, in the main and given the number of people that were out and about on Saturday evening, people enjoyed themselves in a safe and responsible way.

"It was particularly pleasing to see clubs and pubs being well managed and their owners or licensees working closely with officers to keep everybody safe – this collaboration makes such a difference at a time when we're experiencing such an increase in demand."