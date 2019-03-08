Woman remains in 'stable condition' following alleged attack at her home

A police officer stands outside a house on Victoria Road in Lowestoft after a woman was found with a serious head injury. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A woman remains in hospital in a stable condition after she was attacked at her home.

Police were called out just after 11.35pm on Monday, September 9 following reports a woman had been attacked at a house on Victoria Road, in Lowestoft.

On arrival officers discovered Sarah Crush, aged in her 30s, who had suffered a serious head injury.

She was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge via air ambulance.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: "She remains in hospital in a stable condition."

Stephen Crush, 59, of Victoria Road was arrested on suspicion of attempting to murder his wife and subsequently charged with attempted murder.

Crush appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on September 11 when he spoke only to confirm his details during the short hearing.

After the case was sent to Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on October 9, it was adjourned to allow a psychiatric report to be prepared on him.

The case was adjourned until next Wednesday, November 13 for a further case management hearing and a provisional trial date was set for March 10 as Crush was remanded in custody.