Group of Santas spotted kicking down wall and ripping out Labour sign

The scene after a group of men dressed up as Santa tried to pull down a Labour banner in Norwich. PIC: Emma Corlett. Archant

A number of men dressed up as Father Christmas sent a wall crashing to the ground after they tried to pull down a political party sign outside a house.

The group, who were dressed in Santa suits and hats, were spotted vandalising a Labour Party sign which had been put up outside a house in Norwich's Golden Triangle.

Emma Corlett, who lives close to where the incident happened, said she heard lots of shouting.

When she looked out of the window Mrs Corlett said she saw a "large group of men dressed in Santa suits" trying to demolish her neighbour's wall.

She said they had been trying to pull down the Labour Party banner which had been fixed to the wall, which then collapsed.

Mrs Corlett said the men, who had been pulling on the sign, ran off but she went to a nearby pub where she found them and challenged them about what had happened.

She said: "I said I saw what happened and asked if they were going to own up, apologise and offer to pay for the damage."

But she said the men, who were still dressed in their festive outfits, were quite dismissive.

She said: "They were saying it wasn't us, it must have been someone else."

After being given the brush off about what had happened Mrs Corlett, who took pictures as well as video of the incident, reported it to police.

Following the incident, which happened at about 10pm on Friday, Mrs Corlett, who is a parliamentary candidate for the Labour Party in North Norfolk, took to social media.

She tweeted: "Anyone drinking in Unthank Road area tonight seen group of blokes in Santa suits and Santa hats? My neighbour's brick wall and fence was totally trashed by them. They left Unthank Road just before 10pm."

A spokesperson for Norfolk police confirmed they had been called to reports of criminal damage in the area at about 10pm on Friday night.

They said a group of five to six men took a sign down at a property and kicked down metal railings and fence.

Enquiries are ongoing. If you have information contact 101.

