Dad went on run after escaping from hospital when he heard sick baby needed operation

PUBLISHED: 11:50 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:06 07 October 2019

An offender, who sparked a major police hunt when he went on the run from a Norwich hospital, claimed he fled to be with his family as he had just heard his sick baby needed an operation, a court heard,

Father of six, Sanjay Morrison, 26, had been receiving treatment at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) after being arrested when he went on the run from the hospital on July 31, this year, after hearing the news in a phone call to his partner.

Morrison, of no fixed address, was arrested on September 3, more than a month after he went on the run.

At a previous hearing at Norwich Crown Court Morrison admitted escape from lawful custody on July 31 and possession of cannabis on September 3. He appeared in court again on Monday when he also admitted theft of £20, on June 25.

His barrister, Andrew Oliver, asked for a full pre-sentence report to be prepared for Morrison and requested that as an act of mercy his sentencing could be after the operation on his child. He said Morrison's new baby was to undergo an operation at Great Ormond Street Hospital, in November, and said that was the reason why he fled from hospital as he wanted to be with his family after finding out about the operation from his partner.

"He has got to the hospital and made a very foolish decision to leave because he wanted to be with his family as he had just heard the news."

He said Morrison was a father of six and said: "It's going to be extremely difficult if he is not there to help cope with the baby having the operation."

Judge Katharine Moore adjourned his case for reports until Friday, November 8, which will be after the baby is due to undergo its operation.

Judge Moore said all options including custody would be open to the court,

Morrison was granted conditional bail and as he left the court he again apologised for what he had done and said: "I am very sorry."

As previously reported, police told staff at the John Innes Centre at one point not to leave the premises while they searched for Morrison..

