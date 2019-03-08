Search

Man admits going on the run after escaping from hospital

PUBLISHED: 13:02 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:02 02 October 2019

File photo of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. A man told a court his 'lady-friend' had been there for 2 months. Photo: Nick Butcher

An offender who sparked a major police hunt when he went on the run from a Norwich hospital has admitted escaping from custody.

Sanjay Morrison, 26, had been receiving treatment at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) after being arrested when he fled from the hospital on July 31, this year.

Morrison, of no fixed address, was arrested on September 3, more than a month after he went on the run, and on Wednesday he appeared at Norwich Crown Court where he admitted escape from lawful custody on July 31 and possession of cannabis on September 3.

Judge Katharine Moore adjourned his case for a date to be fixed.

Morrison was granted conditional bail.

As previously reported, police told staff at the John Innes Centre at one point not to leave the premises while they searched for the offender.

