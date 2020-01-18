Bus driver quits job eight months after being knocked out in attack

A bus driver who was knocked unconscious in Norwich after confronting two men who stepped in front of his bus has quit his job, it has emerged.

Two men stepped in front of the 44A Sanders Coaches bus, which was travelling from Anglia Square onto Edward Street.

The bus driver, a man aged in his 50s, swerved to avoid the men before getting off the bus to speak to them. The driver was then approached by a third man who punched him in the face, knocking him unconscious.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

The incident happened at about 4.30pm on April 1 last year but the driver has since quit his job it has emerged.

Charles Sanders, director of the Holt-based firm, said: "He was in hospital for quite a while afterwards. They knocked him out cold.

"As a result of the incident he wasn't able to perform his duties for the eight months he continued with us.

"He doesn't actually work for us now.

"He wasn't driving when he left us - he was unable to drive.

"It's sad to think that he couldn't go back to driving.

"We kept him on as a cleaner while he went through his recuperation.

"He left us in December."

Earlier this month, David Pye, 38 of Magpie Road, Norwich, appeared at Norwich Crown Court after previously admitting a charge of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH).

Pye was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment, suspended for 21 months and ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

Mr Sanders said: "Clearly we're happy that the suspect was charged and dealt with by the courts.

"To be honest they ought to stay on the bus but you see people messing around in front of you and you've got a journey to do and you ask them to get out of the way.

"I think this guy came up from behind and went for him.

"We're pleased the police have been able to catch him and we're pleased he's been dealt with.

"He must toe the line and behave himself as he's got this hanging over his head."

At the time of the attack Mr Sanders said he was "appalled" that a driver has been injured in such a way as he was "doing his job" and had never seen an incident of this severity.