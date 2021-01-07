Man found with indecent images of children after handing computer in to police

Published: 6:30 AM January 7, 2021

A man was found to have downloaded indecent images of children after he handed in his own computer to police, a court heard.

Samuel Smith, 30, downloaded about 300 images including 141 in the most serious category.

He also had downloaded 157 extreme pornographic images and 66 prohibited images.

John Morgans, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said the case was rather unusual in that Smith had voluntarily handed in his laptop to Norfolk police on April 9, last year.

He said that some images were found on his laptop and a further search of other devices, in September, last year, found images on another phone and second laptop.

Mr Morgans said that Smith was co-operative with police about the offences.

Smith of Robin Kerkham Way, Clenchwarton, near King's Lynn, admitted downloading indecent images of children and possessing extreme pornographic images and prohibited images of children on April 9 last year.

The court heard he had a previous conviction for downloading indecent images of children in 2011.

Philip Farr, for Smith, said that that he suffered from physical and mental disabilities and was immature for his age.

He said it was an unusual way the offences came to light and said: "He is not a man who is worldly wise."

He said that he spent much of his time on his computer.

"He is an extremely vulnerable man who in fact requires a considerable degree of support."

Judge Katharine Moore imposed a 10 month jail sentence suspended for 21 months so he can get the help he needs.

She said that was the best way to protect the public so he did not re-offend.

Smith was also placed on the sex offender's register for 10 years and made subject of a sexual harm prevention order.

He was also banned from working with children.