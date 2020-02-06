Samsung Galaxy tablet stolen after van is broken into overnight

A van parked on Harris Avenue in Lowestoft was broken into overnight. Picture: Google Images Archant

Motorists are being urged not to leave any valuables in their vehicles after a van was broken into and a Samsung Galaxy tablet was stolen.

Witnesses are being sought after the theft happened overnight in Lowestoft.

Police are seeking information after the van parked on Harris Avenue was broken into at sometime between 6.30pm on Tuesday, February 4 and 7.25am on Wednesday, February 5.

A police spokesman said: "A Samsung Galaxy tablet was stolen from inside.

"Can you help?"

Information should be directed to Lowestoft police quoting crime reference 37/7486/20 via 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The police spokesman added: "Officers continue to remind motorists not to leave belongings in vehicles and to ensure your vehicle is locked and secure." Security advice can be found online via www.suffolk.police.uk