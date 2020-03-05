Search

Burglary victim's anguish after thief breaks in through child's bedroom window

PUBLISHED: 14:21 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:21 05 March 2020

A burglary victim's statement was read out to a judge at King's Lynn magistrates court Picture: Chris Bishop

A burglary victim told a court of her anguish after her home was broken into.

Sammy Guy, 30, smashed a child's bedroom window to gain entry to a property on School Road, Upwell, on December 18.

He stole a Thomas Sabo watch, a brown chequered Louis Vitton pouch, £400 in cash, two bank cards and a Boots advantage card.

Guy, of New Road, Wimbotsham, admitted the burglary at an earlier hearing. On Thursday he appeared before district judge Cooper, who was sitting at King's Lynn Magistrates' Court, for sentencing.

A witness statement by the victim, a young mother, was read out in court.

She said she returned home after being out for the day to find her house had been ransacked by someone who had left blood everywhere.

She said the break-in had left her four-year-old daughter "constantly on edge". Guy broke a window in the girl's room to get into the house.

Her mother said the first picture her little girl had brought home from school, a hedgehog she had drawn, had been ruined by blood and mud.

The victim said she had to have her entire home professionally cleaned.

"I felt awful knowing someone had been in and touched our things," she said.

The woman said the thing which had hurt her the most was the loss of the watch, which was the first present her partner had bought her for her 18th birthday.

She said the watch was of "huge sentimental value" and could not be replaced as the design was no longer made.

She said she had hoped the defendant might help the police recover it, but he had not.

Jason Stevens, for Guy, said the burglary was out of character and had happened against a background of personal issues, including witnessing a man's death and his partner leaving him.

"He realises the harm he's caused and he's incredibly sorry," he told the court.

When asked by the judge what he had done with the watch, Guy replied: "I chucked it."

The judge said she would commit him to the crown court in Norwich for sentencing.

