Betty the pedigree heifer calf stolen from farm
- Credit: Norfolk Police
A heifer calf born just days ago has been stolen from a farm in Salhouse.
Named Betty, the calf was in a field other calves and its mother at a farm in Vicarage Road in Salhouse.
It was taken between 10pm on Wednesday, January 26 and 7.30am on Thursday, January 27.
Betty is a pedigree and is described as having white body, black ears, nose and feet.
The calf has an ear tag with reference 700101 on it.
PC Kathryn Archer said: "We are keen to reunite the calf with the mother as it will struggle to feed without expert help.
"It would be quite a heavy animal to move and as a registered pedigree will be difficult to sell."
Most Read
- 1 'Torrid time' as insurance giant Marsh quits city centre
- 2 Family pub and restaurant opens outdoor pool to cold water swimmers
- 3 'It is really sad': End of an era as popular pub landlords call time
- 4 Four vehicles, including lorry, involved in 'serious crash' on A1067
- 5 Motorcyclist in 30s dies in three-vehicle crash on A146
- 6 First look at the new Scandi-style homes coming to a Breckland village
- 7 Warning after dogs left 'limp or lifeless' by mystery illness
- 8 See inside this 'stunning' £700k family home for sale in a Norwich suburb
- 9 A146 closed after three vehicles and motorcycle involved in crash
- 10 Great Yarmouth's model village Banksy sold at auction
Anyone who can help or has information can contact PC Kathryn Archer at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting reference 36/6936/22.
Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.