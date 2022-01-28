Betty the pedigree heifer calf stolen from farm

A picture of Betty's cousin, who looks similar to the calf stolen from a farm in Salhouse, Norfolk. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A heifer calf born just days ago has been stolen from a farm in Salhouse.

Named Betty, the calf was in a field other calves and its mother at a farm in Vicarage Road in Salhouse.

It was taken between 10pm on Wednesday, January 26 and 7.30am on Thursday, January 27.

Betty is a pedigree and is described as having white body, black ears, nose and feet.

The calf has an ear tag with reference 700101 on it.

PC Kathryn Archer said: "We are keen to reunite the calf with the mother as it will struggle to feed without expert help.

"It would be quite a heavy animal to move and as a registered pedigree will be difficult to sell."

Anyone who can help or has information can contact PC Kathryn Archer at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting reference 36/6936/22.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

