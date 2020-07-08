Former cafe owner who left sex toy in car in protest wins her appeal

Kerry Radley, owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2017

A former coffee shop owner who left a sex toy in a car as part of a protest outside a rival cafe has won her appeal against conviction.

Kerry Radley, 46, of Vicarage Road, Salhouse, was convicted of using threatening or abusive behaviour following a bitter dispute which saw her staging an unusual protest outside the Prima Rosa cafe in Salhouse in May last year.

Miss Radley, who used to run the now closed Radley’s coffee shop, parked a Nissan 4x4 in front of the premises at Lower Street and left various items - including a purple sex toy - on display.

But since being convicted and fined £180 at Norwich Magistrates Court in February last year Miss Radley appealed her conviction and sentence.

She appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (July 8) when it was confirmed that, following a review, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) deemed it was not in the public interest to oppose the appeal.

Oliver Haswell, who represented Radley, said the decision has “brought an end to some torment” for Miss Radley.

It means Miss Radley has won her appeal and will have her fine refunded.