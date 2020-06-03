Drugs and gun seized as police raid homes
PUBLISHED: 06:34 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 06:34 03 June 2020
Archant
Drugs and a gun were seized when police raided three homes in Norwich.
Officers from the Norwich North safer neighbourhood team executed a drugs warrant at a home in Saffron Square, in Catton Grove, on Tuesday (June 2) morning.
Police tweeted that the raid led to more drugs being discovered at a second address, while a firearm was recovered at a third address.
Police have yet to reveal details of any arrests.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.