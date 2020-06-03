Search

Drugs and gun seized as police raid homes

PUBLISHED: 06:34 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 06:34 03 June 2020

Police executed a drugs warrant at Saffron Square in Norwich.

Police executed a drugs warrant at Saffron Square in Norwich.

Archant

Drugs and a gun were seized when police raided three homes in Norwich.

Officers from the Norwich North safer neighbourhood team executed a drugs warrant at a home in Saffron Square, in Catton Grove, on Tuesday (June 2) morning.

Police tweeted that the raid led to more drugs being discovered at a second address, while a firearm was recovered at a third address.

Police have yet to reveal details of any arrests.

