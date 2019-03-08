Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Drink driver crashed into two parked cars after taking mother's car following argument

PUBLISHED: 10:44 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:44 25 July 2019

Southwold Road, in Wrentham. PHOTO: Google Maps

Southwold Road, in Wrentham. PHOTO: Google Maps

Archant

A mother-of-two crashed into two parked cars after taking her mother's Ford Fiesta after an argument.

Saffron Betts, of Mount Pleasant, Reydon, admitted aggravated vehicle taking, drink driving and driving without insurance when she appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, July 24.

The 25-year-old crashed into a Honda CRV and a Vauxhall Astra parked on Southwold Road, in Wrentham, on June 22.

A breath test found Betts had 44 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Charles Falk, prosecuting, said: "She had been staying with her mother and returned after drinking wine throughout the evening.

"She took the keys for the car despite her mother not giving her consent, or the fact she did not have insurance.

"The noise from the collision was heard and police were called. They found her back at her mother's home, intoxicated and with a head injury."

The Ford Fiesta was written off following the crash.

You may also want to watch:

In March, Betts was handed an 18 month community order for assaulting an emergency worker and two people.

Sally Dale, mitigating, said: "This offence occurred at a time when she was having a mental health crisis.

"She has bipolar and they are still trying to get her medication right. She had gone to her GP that day about it.

"Historically, when she is suffering she turns to alcohol.

"She had a significant argument with her mother and her solution, without logical reasoning, was to take the keys, jump in the car and drive off.

"She makes no excuses.

"She is attempting to sort out her drinking issue, and once her medication is right, she will no longer need to supplement it with alcohol.

"All of her previous convictions have involved alcohol."

Betts was banned from driving for 14 months for the driving offences. Her previous community order was revoked, with a new, two-year order issued involving 25 rehabilitation activity requirement days and a six month curfew between 6pm and 7am daily.

She was also fined a total of £240 for drink driving and driving without insurance, and was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and court costs of £45.

Most Read

Revealed: Norwich’s Castle Mall to get new name and new look

Castle Mall, Norwich. Pic: Castle Mall.

Complaints flood in about firm which left artist with £43,000 garden nightmare

Alan Street on his abandoned extension in Hornchurch. Photo: Polly Hancock

Teenager who died in woodland is named

Joseph Chapman was discovered in woodland on Beach Road, Wells. Picture Google.

‘It’s a tragedy they have had to ask’: Cash-strapped school asks parents for help with summer repairs

Kelvin and Hannah Colbourn with children Nell and Mollie, who is a pupil at Avnue Junior School in Norwich, The family is supporting the school's plea for parents to help with general maintenance over the summer. Picture: Hannah Colbourn

Man jailed after telling Norwich witness ‘I’m going to sort you out’

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

School closing early for summer due to heatwave

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS) is closing for the summer term a day early due to the heatwave. Picture: OBHS

Woman, 18, dies following crash

The scene of a fatal crash outside Repps with Bastwick where an 18-year-old woman died on July 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope

Teenager who died in woodland is named

Joseph Chapman was discovered in woodland on Beach Road, Wells. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Long delays on the A11 at Thickthorn

There are delays and heavy traffic on the A11 near Thickthorn. Photo: @ThickthornRound

Police contacted after caravans move onto recreation ground

Travellers have moved onto the recreation ground at Longwater Lane. Photo: Google

Revealed: Norwich’s Castle Mall to get new name and new look

Castle Mall, Norwich. Pic: Castle Mall.

Complaints flood in about firm which left artist with £43,000 garden nightmare

Alan Street on his abandoned extension in Hornchurch. Photo: Polly Hancock

Goats on a slope in Cromer could win council national awards

Cromer's famous Bagot goats. Photo: North Norfolk District Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists