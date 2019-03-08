Drink driver crashed into two parked cars after taking mother's car following argument

A mother-of-two crashed into two parked cars after taking her mother's Ford Fiesta after an argument.

Saffron Betts, of Mount Pleasant, Reydon, admitted aggravated vehicle taking, drink driving and driving without insurance when she appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, July 24.

The 25-year-old crashed into a Honda CRV and a Vauxhall Astra parked on Southwold Road, in Wrentham, on June 22.

A breath test found Betts had 44 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Charles Falk, prosecuting, said: "She had been staying with her mother and returned after drinking wine throughout the evening.

"She took the keys for the car despite her mother not giving her consent, or the fact she did not have insurance.

"The noise from the collision was heard and police were called. They found her back at her mother's home, intoxicated and with a head injury."

The Ford Fiesta was written off following the crash.

In March, Betts was handed an 18 month community order for assaulting an emergency worker and two people.

Sally Dale, mitigating, said: "This offence occurred at a time when she was having a mental health crisis.

"She has bipolar and they are still trying to get her medication right. She had gone to her GP that day about it.

"Historically, when she is suffering she turns to alcohol.

"She had a significant argument with her mother and her solution, without logical reasoning, was to take the keys, jump in the car and drive off.

"She makes no excuses.

"She is attempting to sort out her drinking issue, and once her medication is right, she will no longer need to supplement it with alcohol.

"All of her previous convictions have involved alcohol."

Betts was banned from driving for 14 months for the driving offences. Her previous community order was revoked, with a new, two-year order issued involving 25 rehabilitation activity requirement days and a six month curfew between 6pm and 7am daily.

She was also fined a total of £240 for drink driving and driving without insurance, and was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and court costs of £45.